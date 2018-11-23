Refsnyder agreed Wednesday with the Diamondbacks on a one-year, minor-league contract.

Refsnyder's contract includes an invitation to major-league spring training, though it's most likely that he reports to Triple-A Reno to begin the 2019 campaign. The 27-year-old owns a middling .218/.308/.302 line over 423 career plate appearances in the big leagues but makes up for it some degree with the ability to play both corner-outfield spots and three infield positions.

