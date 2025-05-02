Thompson allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless seventh inning in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
Thompson served as the first of three relievers to preserve the lead after starter Zac Gallen went six strong innings and picked up his fourth hold. In the wake of injuries to Arizona's co-closers, A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (shoulder), Thompson will be part of the setup crew and could possibly get save chances. On Thursday, the late-game rotation consisted of Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Shelby Miller for the save.
