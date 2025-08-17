default-cbs-image
Thompson (shoulder) is expected to throw to live hitters Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Thompson threw three bullpen sessions over the last week and is ready for the next step in the rehab process. With Arizona experiencing two spectacular bullpen meltdowns Friday and Saturday, manager Torey Lovullo may be tempted to use Thompson in a high-leverage role once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.

