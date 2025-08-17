Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Live batters next
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (shoulder) is expected to throw to live hitters Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Thompson threw three bullpen sessions over the last week and is ready for the next step in the rehab process. With Arizona experiencing two spectacular bullpen meltdowns Friday and Saturday, manager Torey Lovullo may be tempted to use Thompson in a high-leverage role once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Begins throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Shut down with shoulder strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Earns hold in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Records first save•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Needs help in ninth inning•