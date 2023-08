The Diamondbacks selected Thompson's contract from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Arizona designated right-hander Nabil Crismatt for assignment to clear room in the bullpen for Thompson, who could make his Diamondbacks debut in Sunday's series finale with the Reds. Before inking a minor-league deal with Arizona earlier this month following his release from Tampa Bay, Thompson had produced a 6.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 17.2 innings at the big-league level with the Rays this season.