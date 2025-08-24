Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Scheduled for rehab game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
This is expected to be Thompson's final step before activation. The right-hander could be added to Arizona's unsettled closer mix.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Throws sim game•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Live batters next•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Throws bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Begins throwing program•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Shut down with shoulder strain•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Earns hold in win•