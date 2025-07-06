Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Shut down with shoulder strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right scapular strain.
Thompson delivered a scoreless frame in his most recent relief appearance in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Royals, but he may have sustained the shoulder injury at some point along the way. The right-hander will be eligible for reinstatement shortly after the end of the All-Star break, but he's without an official timeline for a return.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Earns hold in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Records first save•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Needs help in ninth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Avoids arbitration•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Suffers tough loss in key game•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Thompson: Blows save, gets win•