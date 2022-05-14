site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Gets breather Saturday
Beer isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs.
Beer drew starts in the last two matchups and went 1-for-7 with two strikeouts. Daulton Varsho will serve as the designated hitter while Jose Herrera starts behind the plate Saturday.
