Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Heads to bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Beer isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians.
Beer is getting a breather after he went 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over the last two games. Ketel Marte will serve as the designated hitter while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third base.
