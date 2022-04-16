Beer started at designated hitters and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Mets.

Beer has hit safely in three straight games and four of six overall. At a batting average of .294, Beer has the distinction of being the lone Diamondback with an average above .200. Arizona is last in MLB with a .135 average, 54 points behind the nearest club (Minnesota, .189). At some point, manager Torey Lovullo may want to get Beer into the lineup every day; the lefty-swinging first baseman/DH has started three of seven games thus far.