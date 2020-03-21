The Diamondbacks reassigned Beer to their minor league camp, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Beer, the Diamondbacks' seventh-ranked prospect according to RotoWire, batted .176 (3-for-17) with three walks, an RBI and a run scored over 10 Cactus League games. A first-round pick of the Astros in 2018, Beer joined the Diamondbacks in 2019 when Arizona traded Zack Greinke to Houston. He seems like an odd fit for a National League team, as his defensive limitations may make designated hitter his best position. Plus, even if he shows promise at first base, the Diamondbacks have several first baseman ahead of Beer. The change in organizations led to a drastic decline in production, as Beer slashed .205/.388/.318 with one home run over 24 games at Double-A Jackson. This, after he bashed 25 homers in 98 games while in the Astros' system. Let's chalk that up to poor transitional adjustment and see what happens to Beer in his first full year with the new organization.