Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Lands in minor league camp
The Diamondbacks reassigned Beer to their minor league camp, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Beer, the Diamondbacks' seventh-ranked prospect according to RotoWire, batted .176 (3-for-17) with three walks, an RBI and a run scored over 10 Cactus League games. A first-round pick of the Astros in 2018, Beer joined the Diamondbacks in 2019 when Arizona traded Zack Greinke to Houston. He seems like an odd fit for a National League team, as his defensive limitations may make designated hitter his best position. Plus, even if he shows promise at first base, the Diamondbacks have several first baseman ahead of Beer. The change in organizations led to a drastic decline in production, as Beer slashed .205/.388/.318 with one home run over 24 games at Double-A Jackson. This, after he bashed 25 homers in 98 games while in the Astros' system. Let's chalk that up to poor transitional adjustment and see what happens to Beer in his first full year with the new organization.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...