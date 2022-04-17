Beer went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

The Diamondbacks had a season-high nine hits Saturday led by by Beer's troika of knocks. Despite being the team's leading hitter (.400 batting average), the lefty-swinging Beer is limited to starts against right-handers. As such, he's not in the lineup Sunday against New York southpaw David Peterson. Beer batted .278 over 97 at-bats against lefties in 2021 while a member of Triple-A Reno.