Beer is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

The lefty-hitting Beer typically finds himself on the bench against southpaws, so his absence from the lineup comes as little surprise with lefty Jesus Luzardo on the bump for Miami. Beer may soon lose out on work against right-handers, too; in 68 plate appearances versus righties this season, Beer is slashing .175/.294/.246, good for a 61 wRC+ mark.