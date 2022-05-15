Beer is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Beer is 2-for-42 over his past 14 appearances and will take a seat for the second straight game. Pavin Smith will serve as the designated hitter while Jordan Luplow starts in right field.
