Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Riding pine Thursday
Beer isn't starting Thursday against the Pirates.
Beer started the last three games and went 1-for-6 with three walks. He'll get a breather while Josh Rojas serves as the designated hitter with Emmanuel Rivera starting at the hot corner.
