The Diamondbacks reassigned Beer to their minor-league camp Tuesday.
MLB's decision not to implement a universal designated hitter for the 2021 season likely ended any chance Beer had of cracking the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster, since the 24-year-old doesn't profile as an ideal bench option due to his lack of defensive versatility. Beer is still one of the top hitters in Arizona's farm system, though his initial results upon coming over from Houston in a July 2019 trade weren't all that encouraging. Over his 24 games with Double-A Jacksonville in 2019, Beer slashed .205/.297/.318 (83 wRC+) across 101 plate appearances.
