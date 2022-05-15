Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Beer has a .210/.301/.284 slash line this season and is 2-for-42 over his past 14 games, resulting in his demotion. The 25-year-old could rejoin the big-league club later in the year, but for now he'll attempt to right the ship with Reno. Sean Poppen (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Remains on bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Ends massive hitless streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Out against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: On bench against left-hander•