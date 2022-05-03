site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Sits against southpaw
Beer will hit the bench against lefty Tyler Rogers and the Marlins on Tuesday.
Beer has now been on the bench against six of the eight southpaws the Diamondbacks have faced this season. Jordan Luplow will be the designated hitter Tuesday.
