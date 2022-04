Beer started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a double in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Beer made his first start of the season in the field, slotting in for Christian Walker, after serving as the designated hitter in his previous five starts. He went back to DH for the second game of the twin bill and went 1-for-3 with a walk. Walker, who entered the day batting .129, returned to first base for the nightcap and went 0-for-3 with a walk.