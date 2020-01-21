Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Will join major-league camp
Beer will join the Diamondbacks' big-league camp this spring.
Beer came to Arizona in the Zack Greinke trade on deadline day. He struggled to a .205/.297/.318 line in 24 games for Double-A Jackson after posting a .299/.407/.543 line in 63 games for Double-A Corpus Christi prior to the trade. He'll need to prove himself at the Triple-A level before being considered for a big-league job.
