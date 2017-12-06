McFarland signed a one-year deal to come back to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

McFarland was recently non-tendered by the club at the beginning of the month, but will find his way back into the bullpen after appearing in 43 games for Arizona in 2017. During those outings, he posted a 5.33 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 54 innings, but held left-handed batters to just a .222 average and only allowed four home runs all year. The southpaw will likely be used in a similar capacity to this past season as a sixth or seventh-inning arm.