Pham went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Pham has four steals over his last eight games, and he's hit .323 (10-for-31) in that span. The outfielder is up to 21 steals in 24 tries this season, putting him four shy of matching his career high for thefts. He's also slashing .263/.333/.468 with 16 home runs, 62 RBI, 52 runs scored, 26 doubles and three triples through 119 contests.