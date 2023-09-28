Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.
Pham's two-out single drove in Corbin Carroll with the final run of Arizona's three-run third inning. Pham has 32 RBI over 48 games since being acquired by the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham: Adds steal in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham: Reaches 20 steals•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham: Three hits, homer vs. former team•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham: Goes deep twice in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham: Delivers three runs in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham: Returns to lineup at DH•