Pham went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three runs scored in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Rockies.
Pham was a factor early on. He doubled and scored in the first inning, doubled in two and scored in the third, then walked in a run and scored in the fourth. The outfielder, who recently had a 15-game hitting streak snapped, had slumped in the 10 games since (.171). His three RBI on Wednesday were the first runs batted in since the hitting streak was stopped Aug. 26.
