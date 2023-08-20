Pham went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and a second run scored in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep over San Diego. He added a double and a run scored in the nightcap.

Pham had a productive series against the Padres that included two home runs and four RBI. After a 1-for-14 start with his new team, Pham has hit in 10 consecutive games, going 14-for-45 (.311) with four doubles, one triple, three homers, 11 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base.