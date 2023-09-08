Pham went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in a 6-2 victory versus the Cubs on Thursday.

Pham got the Diamondbacks off to a good start with his solo shot in the first inning and added a two-run homer in the eighth. The veteran finished with three RBI for the second straight game, and he's gone 5-for-9 with four extra-base hits over the brief stretch. Pham had been cold before the two-game surge, batting .148 (4-for-27) with seven strikeouts over his previous eight contests.