Pham went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Giants.

Pham made his Arizona debut after being acquired from the Mets minutes before the trade deadline. He reported to the new team Thursday and was immediately placed in the lineup at DH and batted third. His addition adds another body to DH/OF mix that includes Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas.