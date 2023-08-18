Pham went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-1 win against the Padres.

In a game that featured little offense, Pham's fourth-inning two-run shot to center field stood up as the winning margin for Arizona. The long ball extended his hitting streak to eight contests, during which Pham is batting .323 (10-for-31) with two homers, nine RBI, seven runs and a stolen base. The veteran has maintained a near-everyday role for the Diamondbacks since coming over from the Mets at the trade deadline.