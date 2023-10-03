Pham revealed Tuesday that he's been limited to DH duties because of turf toe, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Pham served as the Diamondbacks' everyday designated hitter over the final week of the regular season and will remain in that role for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday against the Brewers. He said he might receive an injection before the game to help him get over the hump, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to play the outfield at all in Arizona's best-of-three series versus Milwaukee.