Pham was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Orioles due to a bruised right pinky finger, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

The Diamondbacks didn't initially reveal the reason for Pham's removal from the lineup, but he's dealing with a finger injury that causes him discomfort when he swings. Manager Torey Lovullo labeled Pham as day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rockies.