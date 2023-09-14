Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Mets.

Pham swiped a base for the third time in the last four games and bumped the 35-year-old's season total to 20 steals, the first time he's reached that threshold since 2019. Pham has been a mainstay in Arizona's lineup since being acquired at the trade deadline, most often batting third. He's stolen nine bases and knocked in 26 runs over 37 games for the Diamondbacks.