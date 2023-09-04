Pham (finger) is in the designated hitter spot and batting third Monday against the Rockies in his return to the lineup.
Pham injured his right pinky finger Saturday when he slammed his bat into the back rack following a called third strike. He didn't play Sunday but is feeling well enough to give it a go for Monday's series opener versus Colorado.
