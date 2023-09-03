Pham was scratched from the lineup Sunday against the Orioles for undisclosed reasons.
Pham was penciled in to bat fourth as Arizona's designated hitter but was instead a late removal from the starting nine. It's unclear if the 35-year-old is dealing with an injury or if he'll be available off the bench. Evan Longoria replaced Pham in the lineup.
