Pham went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Monday's victory over the Mets.

Pham tied the game 3-3 with his third hit of the night, an opposite-field blast off Trevor Gott. The 35-year-old Pham's been hot of late, going 11-for-27 (.407) with three homers and eight RBI in his last six games. Overall, he's slashing .266/.331/.477 with 16 homers, 61 RBI, 48 runs scored and 18 steals across 411 plate appearances between the Diamondbacks and the Mets this season.