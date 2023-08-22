Pham went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over Texas.

Pham played the hero for the Diamondbacks when he walked off the Rangers with a two-run double in the bottom of the 11th inning. It was the 12th consecutive game with a hit for Pham, who has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI during the streak.