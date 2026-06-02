Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Clubs first homer

Troy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

Troy got the Diamondbacks on the board in the sixth inning, cranking a solo shot into the left-field stands for his first big-league homer and RBI. Called up May 23 in the wake of Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) landing on the injured list, Troy has seen regular opportunities in left field and is making the most of them, slashing .318/.400/.545 with three extra-base hits and seven runs across 25 plate appearances. The 24-year-old's positional versatility should help him maintain a roster spot and compete for playing time even when Gurriel returns to health.