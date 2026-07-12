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Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Exits Saturday with possible injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Troy was removed in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Dodgers after running into the center field wall and appearing to hurt his right shoulder, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Troy made a nice catch on a flyball hit by Teoscar Hernandez, but he subsequently rammed his shoulder into the outfield wall. The rookie appeared to be in some pain, and he was ultimately replaced in the outfield by Jorge Barrosa. An update on Troy will presumably be shared after he's examined by the Diamondbacks' training staff.

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