Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Homers in loss

Troy started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

Troy crushed a fastball 444 feet to dead center field in the seventh inning, his third homer in 25 games. This was the third consecutive start in left field for Troy, who is in line for a regular role in starting lineups and may eventually see time in center field following the injury to Jordan Lawlar (hamstring). Lourdes Gurriel, who normally starts in left field and recently returned from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring, operated as the DH for the second time in the last three contests.