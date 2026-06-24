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Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Moves to center field

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Troy started in center field and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over St. Louis.

The Diamondbacks have rotated bodies in center field since Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) landed on the injured list. It was Troy's turn Tuesday after Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa took turns the last two days. Of the three, Troy has been the most impactful batter and could be the primary center fielder while Lawlar heals. Troy had mainly defended left field, but that's not a full-time option any longer with Lourdes Gurriel back from injury.

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