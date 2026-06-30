Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Sticking in center field

Troy started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over San Francisco.

Troy singled and scored on Geraldo Perdomo's bases-clearing double in the fifth inning. It was the seventh consecutive start in center field for Troy, who's made a quick transition from left field since Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) was felled by injury. The Diamondbacks also have Jorge Barrosa, who was a late defensive replacement there Monday, but Troy's bat won out and moved him to the top of the depth chart.