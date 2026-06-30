Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Sticking in center field

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Troy started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over San Francisco.

Troy singled and scored on Geraldo Perdomo's bases-clearing double in the fifth inning. It was the seventh consecutive start in center field for Troy, who's made a quick transition from left field since Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) was felled by injury. The Diamondbacks also have Jorge Barrosa, who was a late defensive replacement there Monday, but Troy's bat won out and moved him to the top of the depth chart.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!