Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Swats homer in win

Troy went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over Cincinnati.

Troy got the Diamondbacks on the board in the third inning, when he tied the game at 1-1 with his second home run since being called up in May. After a strong two-week run upon his introduction to the majors, the prospect has slumped over the last week, going 2-for-21 with a 24.0 K% over the last seven contests. When the club decides to bring Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) off the injured list, Troy's roster spot could be in jeopardy.