Gallen (4-8) took the loss against the Reds on Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Gallen was locked in a 2-2 tie through six innings before surrendering a go-ahead two-run homer to Matt McLain with two outs in the seventh. The 29-year-old was ultimately undone by the long ball and continues to struggle with his control, having issued three or more free passes in eight of 14 starts this season. He'll carry a 5.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 75:36 K:BB across 80.1 innings into a home matchup with the Padres next weekend.