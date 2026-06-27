Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows two homers in loss

Gallen (3-7) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Four of the five runs Gallen allowed came via the long ball, highlighted by a three-run homer off the bat of Junior Caminero in the first inning. While he was able to work deep into the game, the 30-year-old generated just one swinging strike on 86 pitches and has now registered four or fewer strikeouts in six straight outings. He'll take a 6.15 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB across 86.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Giants next week.