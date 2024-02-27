Gallen will not start Friday against the Reds, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Gallen had been scheduled to make his spring debut Friday, but the Diamondbacks opted to have the right-hander throw a simulated game on the back fields instead of making the trip west to Goodyear. There's no word on which pitcher will face the Reds.
