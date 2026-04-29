Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Cleared for mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gallen (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Gallen showed up at the ballpark Monday and played catch two days after being removed from his start in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Padres. The right-hander expects to make his next start, which will likely come Friday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
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