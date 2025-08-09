Gallen (9-12) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Friday.

Gallen has covered at least six innings in six of his last seven starts, earning wins in all four of his quality starts in that span. He limited the damage to a Kyle Karros RBI single in the second inning of this contest, though the Diamondbacks' lead was never in danger. Gallen is now at a 5.31 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 130:50 K:BB through 139 innings across 24 starts this season. The veteran right-hander's next outing is projected to be on the road versus the Rangers.