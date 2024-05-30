Gallen exited Thursday's start against the Mets with an apparent injury, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.comreports.
Gallen threw only 13 pitches and failed to get an out before being pulled. More information should be available after Thursday's game, though he has battled hamstring tightness a few times this season, most recently on May 18.
