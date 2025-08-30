Gallen (10-13) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out eight over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Gallen has steadied his season with a strong August -- this was his fifth quality start in six outings for the month. It was just the second scoreless outing of the season for Gallen, who also ended a three-game winless stretch with the effort. A big part of his recent success has come from limiting home runs -- he's given up just three long balls over his last seven starts, spanning 41 innings. On the year, he's now at a 4.94 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 149:56 K:BB through 162 innings across 28 starts. The right-hander is projected for a home matchup versus the Rangers next week.