Gallen did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one.

It's the first time in five starts that Gallen's failed to make it through six innings -- the right-hander had won his previous two outings, giving up just three runs over 12 innings in that span. Overall, Gallen's ERA sits at 5.31 with a 1.35 WHIP and 131:52 K:BB across 25 starts (144 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Guardians at home his next time out.