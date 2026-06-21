Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Lit up in loss

Gallen (3-6) allowed nine runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out two over four-plus innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Twins.

Gallen's season has been a lot of one step forward and two steps back. This was his worst outing in terms of runs allowed, though the Twins generated just two doubles and a triple off him. Gallen is now at a 6.10 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB over 79.2 innings through 16 starts. Under normal circumstances, his ongoing struggles would likely put his rotation spot at risk, but the Diamondbacks have already lost Ryne Nelson (elbow) and Michael Soroka (glute) to the injured list this week, leaving the team short on starters. Gallen is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in St. Louis.