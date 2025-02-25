Gallen allowed one run on one hit and struck out two over one inning in Monday's spring game against Cleveland.

Gallen threw 15 pitches (nine for strikes), including a changeup that Gabriel Arias sent back over the fence in left-center field. The right-hander told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he felt better than his most recent live batting practice session, but the changeup that Arias hammered was "kind of flat." Gallen and Corbin Burnes are considered co-aces -- each has thrown one Cactus League inning -- and manager Torey Lovullo is still deciding which one will start Opening Day.